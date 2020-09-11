Boardman firefighters, window company commemorate 9/11 with special tributes

It's been 19 years since the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People around Boardman promised to never forget September 11, 2001 with remembrance ceremonies Friday morning.

Boardman firefighters raised the flags outside of their station.

Workers with Window World took part in a national 9/11 tribute. At 7:30 a.m., they carried the American flag through Boardman Park for .911 miles.

The same thing happened at the same time across the country. Altogether, the American flag was carried a cumulative 8,426 miles.

“I’m a vet, we have vets with us here today. It’s our way to show that we are concerned. We do a veterans initiative program where we reach out to hire vets, so that’s our reason for being here today,” said Fred Moran, owner of Window World.

The company also has a Veterans Airlift Command. It picks up hurt veterans and takes them to hospitals across the country for free.

