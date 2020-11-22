Boardman firefighters return to work after quarantining, testing positive for coronavirus

In total, 14 firefighters were quarantined and 12 of them tested positive, according to Chief Pitzer says

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Fire Department is back to full staff after a COVID-19 outbreak that started in November.

The health department alerted Chief Mark Pitzer to the first confirmed case back in the beginning of November.

At the time, Chief Pitzer said he had reached out to Youngstown, Canfield and Austintown for assistance if they needed mutual aid due to the staffing issues.

Then, just over a week later, the firefighters were no longer able to respond to medical calls unless they were needed by ambulance crews.

In total, 14 firefighters were quarantined and 12 of them tested positive, according to Chief Pitzer.

On Sunday, he said all are cleared, healthy and back to work.