BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters got a sleeping child and a dog out of a home after a fire spread from a neighboring garage.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Euclid and Orlo avenues.

No one is injured.

The boy was waiting in a fire vehicle when a woman showed up, ran to the vehicle and hugged him

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the owner of the garage had used a lawnmower before the fire started.

The cause is under investigation.