Boardman Fire Department, local food pantry team up to help those in need

On Saturday, the Boardman Fire Department teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local fire department is doing what they can to help those in need of food.

On Saturday, the Boardman Fire Department teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items.

During the pandemic, the need for food has increased significantly, so many have relied on food pantries like Second Harvest for a meal.

Boardman firefighter Anthony Yanulaitis says they felt it was important to help those who help them.

“Our community, especially in Boardman here, does so much for us on a daily and weekly basis, especially everything with COVID, so it’s extremely important for us to give back and help in any way that we can,” Yanulaitis said.

The National Fire & Water Repair also had a hand involved in Saturday’s drive, handing out hot dogs to those who were able to donate.