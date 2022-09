BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is hosting a mobile food drive this Saturday, September 10.

The fire department has partnered with Armstrong for its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month.

Donors will be able to drop off goods without even getting out of their vehicles. They can drive through the bay at Fire Station 71, located at 7440 Market St.

Food items can be dropped off from noon to 3 p.m.

All donations will be kept local, according to the fire department.