Boardman Fire Department battles house fire

According to officials on scene, the fire started in the back of the house where two rooms were heavily damaged

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday evening.

They got the call just before 6 p.m. of a hour fire on the 7000 block Sugartree Drive.

Within 10 minutes, the fire department had the fire out.

Officials say that the fire was strong enough that it melted some of the neighbor’s siding.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

There were two people and a dog in the house at the time of the fire, but they were all able to escape safely and are uninjured.