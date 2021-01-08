Boardman fire chief says fire truck with Trump flags is not affiliated with any local departments

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As President Donald Trump serves out the last few days of his term, a familiar sight is cruising some of the area’s busier roadways again.



In the months leading up to the November election, a fire truck, which sports flags supporting the president, could be seen traveling along US-224 in Boardman and other spots.

The truck, which is privately owned, is back once again, and local departments are taking calls wondering if the engine if one of theirs.

Boardman’s fire chief said it is not.

“Fire departments are politically unbiased, and we don’t endorse or support any one candidate or view. We are here to serve the public for their safety,” said Chief Mark Pitzer.

The chief said the owner of the fire truck purchased it used, and it has no ties to any of the local fire departments.