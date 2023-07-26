Editor’s note: This story corrects the time and location of the stand. We regret the errors.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman family is having a lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies.

This year is the second annual Giannios family lemonade stand.

All proceeds from the stand go to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County’s “Back to School” program.

The stand also honors their relative Gus Giannios. He died two years ago and was a devoted Salvation Army of Mahoning County board member.

Six-year-olds Gabbi Giannios and Blake Cooper are excited to run this weekend.

“We work for school supplies for everybody, for people who don’t have school supplies for them to have all the school supplies for school,” Cooper said.

The lemonade stand will be on Jaguar Drive in Boardman from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday.