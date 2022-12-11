BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s that time of year again when those of you who love holiday lights are on the hunt for the biggest and best displays. In Boardman, the Latessa-Quade family has set up their annual display, and this year it’s bigger than ever.

Jacob Latessa is 17-years-old and said he’s been putting these displays together since he was 11.

He said he’s lost count of how many figurines, extension cords and lights it takes to make this possible.

This is the first year the family has had Santa greet cars as they drive by the light show.

“We wanted to have something different for the community to see,” Latessa said. “We thought it would be nice to have the kids see Santa and have him pass out candy. Bring more of a realistic theme — a North Pole theme — to our yard.”

The family had the power company come out to check the safety of their display, and they got the OK.

Next year the family plans to install another electrical box on their property to make the display even larger.

The lights will continue twinkling until New Years, unless there is severe weather. You can drive down South Avenue near Rulli Brothers to see the display for yourself.