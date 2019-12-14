Boardman event fundraises for behavioral health services at Akron Children’s Hospital

It started with a luncheon, then guests could take part in a basket raffle and silent auction

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The “Kids Crew” from Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley once again proved their dedication to the young patients they serve.

Friday afternoon they hosted the 11th annual Holiday Hopes and Wishes event at Mr. Anthony’s.

It started with a luncheon, then guests could take part in a basket raffle, silent auction and holiday bake shop.

Money raised will go toward the group’s behavioral health fund.

“The need for behavioral health services is substantial across the entire state and it’s no different here in the Valley. The statistics say that 20% of adolescents have mental illnesses severe enough to impair their functioning. Of that group, only 1/5 ever get diagnosed or treated during adolescence,” said Steven W. Jewell, MD, DLFAPA, director of pediatric psychiatry at Akon Children’s.

Gold sponsors for this year’s event were Comprehensive Logistics and Superior Beverage Group.