Boardman elementary school ranked best in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – When a child brings a letter home from school, parents get nervous. Some Boardman students got one — but it said “great job” right at the top. And there’s plenty to be excited about.

Wednesday was Spirit Day at West Boulevard Elementary. Students and teachers were encouraged to wear Spartans gear.

“It’s really exciting to hear that we’re #1 in Mahoning County,” said Krista Schmied, a teacher.

West Boulevard Elementary is in the top 1% statewide, falling in line at 23rd across Ohio among 3,316 schools.

West Boulevard got an A grade on the state report card last year. This additional ranking is based on the performance index.

“The performance index shows all students are making growth, all students are gaining,” Principal Al Cervello said.

Schmied went to school at West Boulevard and now she’s a teacher there. Her two children are students in the school, too.

She said there are things that help the school top the rankings.

“Just knowing your students, knowing your parents, knowing your families, knowing how to meet the needs of all of our students is really key.”

Cervello grew up in West Boulevard and is now in charge of the building.

He credits the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) program, a team approach between home and school and individual instruction.

“It validates everyone’s hard work,” Cervello said. “It validates the teachers, and the parents, and the meetings after school and how hard the kids are working in school and out of school. It validates what everyone is doing.”

West Boulevard has an impressive reputation, including a 2011 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence designation.

The approach will remain the same for the 450 students in kindergarten through third grade.

“Continuing to change by what the students’ needs are. Continuing to meet those needs of the students in a variety of ways will continue for us to be successful,” Cervello said.

West Boulevard is joined in the rankings by two other Boardman schools — Stadium Elementary is ranked #4 in the county and Robinwood Elementary is #9.