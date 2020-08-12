Boardman driving school sees increase in sign-ups over summer, safety measures continue

With school starting soon, the owner said he'll add more changes, such as taking temperatures when students arrive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this summer, a driving school in Boardman had to make changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most teenagers, driving school is the next step toward adulthood but as the pandemic continues, getting a license looks a lot different.

Greg Anderson, co-owner of All Star Driving School, has seen an increase in student sign-ups over the summer. With school starting soon, he’ll add more changes, such as taking temperatures when students arrive.

“We’re actually doing the classroom virtually and online,” Anderson said. “We have a live instructor and the kids sit at home to listen to it.”

In addition to the new class style, the school is taking more sanitary precautions as well. For the driving part of the course, everyone has to wear masks and the car has to be wiped down.

Cole Butcher is one of the students who signed up before the pandemic. He said he’s still adjusting to a few things.

“It’s a lot weirder knowing I have to wear a mask the whole time. It’s different with my teacher and it’s kind of harder to hear what we’re saying but other than that, it’s not that different to me.”