WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to 10 counts of theft will be sentenced following a presentence investigation.

John P. Bartos pleaded guilty to a bill of information before Judge Andrew D. Logan. The charges are all fifth-degree felonies.

A defendant pleads guilty to a bill of information in lieu of an indictment by a grand jury.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said Bartos is accused of contacting 10 people in various parts of Trumbull County to do construction work, then took their money and never did any of the work.

He collected just over $27,400, the release said.

An investigation began after a complaint was filed in Eastern District Court in Brookfield.

Bartos was indicted in Mahoning County Court in June on similar charges. A pretrial in that case is set for September 27.