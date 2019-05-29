Boardman community feeling ripple effects of severe flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township has its hands full trying to clean up the mess from severe flooding Tuesday.

People in Boardman are dealing with a small sinkhole that’s opened in the middle of S. Cadillac Drive, which experienced heavy flooding Tuesday.

The history of the Crogan family in the house next to the creek on S. Cadillac Drive dates back 60 years.

On Wednesday, the grandson and his family now living there were cleaning up another flood with help from his dad, Jack.

“Last year, his garage door blew in,” Jack Crogan said.

This year, the floodwaters came flowing down the same channel, filling the bottom floor once again.

“Right now, we’re putting in a new hot water tank. The boiler’s probably shot, we’ll have to check that out. Washer, dryer, you know — it’s just everything,” Jack said.

Outside the house, the water has receded back into the creek bed but not before it created a hole in the road itself and the grassy area next to it.

At Mill Creek Park, the path from the golf course to the hike and bike trail was closed as Mill Creek overflowed its banks. Throughout the Boardman stretch of the park, the water was right up against the road.

Mill Creek Golf Course will be closed at least until Saturday — the south course at least until Sunday.

“Probably the worst that it’s been since I’ve been here for five years. I can remember back to when I was a kid that it got up quite reasonably high,” Brian Tolnar said. “From hole 18 tee all the way up to the greens was almost like a lake.”

The floodwaters cross the 10th and 18th fairways on the south course. There’s also a downed tree on the 17th.

“Beyond the rain that we got out there, too, we got about a dozen to 15 trees down,” Tolnar said. “The guys will be working on that. They started today and they’ll continue that tomorrow and on Friday, too.”

At the main fire station, Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree was among the people being briefed on doing a disaster assessment report.

“This was really widespread, more so than August,” Loree said.

He’s also aware of the problems Boardman is having and said steps are being taken to correct them.

“One of the things we’re actually doing at our next ABC [Water] meeting coming up in June is the request for proposals to start the master planning, rain monitoring and we’re actually sending folks out in the field to do assessments of all the infrastructure,” he said.