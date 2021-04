The service was streamed over the radio for churchgoers to listen to

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman held a drive-thru Good Friday service today.

Churchgoers were able to pull up in their vehicles to attend.

The service was streamed over the radio for them to listen to and on Facebook Live.

Hymns were sung and together they celebrated the remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ.