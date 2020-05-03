Boardman church holds drive-thru food pantry

The church holds the drive-up twice a month, and last month, they served about 130 people

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A church in Boardman helped provide food for some who might need it Sunday morning.

Evergreen Seventh-Day Adventist Church held a drive-thru food pantry.

The church holds the drive-up twice a month.

Last month, they served about 130 people, and more and more continue to come out.

“A lot of people are out of work right now and that’s very important to, right now, especially now more than ever, to serve them. A lot of them haven’t even gotten their checks from unemployment and this has been able to help some of the bumps in the road,” said Mark Sitch of Evergreen Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

They plan on having another drive-up in June.

They’ll announce the date on their website.