BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 66 years, a local church has been providing an outlet for book lovers on a budget.

The annual used book sale is taking place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman.

There are books for sale, as well as magazines, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and even vintage vinyl records.

Proceeds from the event support the church’s numerous mission efforts.

The sale runs through 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues through Friday.