Boardman church cooks up classic Greek cuisine for Super Bowl Sunday

Proceeds from gyros, souvlaki and baklava sales will go toward community outreach and church maintenance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) –– Anyone looking for a tasty, unique spread for the Big Game Sunday can check out St. John Greek Orthodox Church’s first annual Super Bowl Sunday gyro and souvlaki fundraising sale.

Pre-orders can be made online for pick-up at the church Sunday with designated time slots to choose from. Church members will bring orders directly to the vehicle with minimal contact.

“We wanted to give back to the community, give them something a little extra for their Super Bowl Sunday party, so hopefully our souvlaki, baklava and gyros will help when they’re watching the game and doing various activities,” said Andrew Rosco, event chairman.

“We’ll also be doing orders on sight, so someone can just pull up, we’ll take their order and get it ready in about five minutes. It’s all COVID-friendly,” said Anthony Orelogos, a fellow event chairman.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for church maintenance.

“This will be supporting a lot of general operating costs for the church,” said Orelogos. “We do need a new roof, so it’ll go towards renovating the roof, mainly. It’ll also go toward community outreach, like our community meals we have once a month.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the church’s fundraisers drew large crowds. Instead, this year they’re transitioning to an online format.

They’ve had close to 250 pre-orders submitted online so far.

“We’re selling our souvlaki, gyros and baklava,” Rosco said. “Souvlaki is actually grilled pork served in a pita with chopped onions, chopped tomatoes and a Greek cucumber sauce. Our gyros are lamb and beef with the same toppings, chopped onions and tomatoes, with a Greek yogurt sauce.”

St. John’s invites community members to come try a few bites at their seafood fest fundraiser happening every Friday. It starts Feb. 19 and ends April 2.