Boardman Christmas light display draws more attention

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local light display has gotten some national attention.

Jacob Latessa spends hundreds of hours every year setting up Christmas lights.

“Like 25% of it is donations. That was so nice of people to do that. It really means a lot, and it shows people love the display to give up their stuff,” he said.

Every year, he adds more to the display.

“When it was 75% off, we just filled up our cars all the way. I couldn’t even sit in the backseat. I had to sit on top of everything. It was crazy,” he said.

He sent in a video of his display for the Great Christmas Light Fight, and it made the cut for the top 50.



“They said, ‘We’re going to pick 20 out of the top 50, and I thought no way out of thousands of people they picked us. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, are we going to get picked?'” he said.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the show had to pass them over this year.

“They said they would have come out if it wasn’t for COVID,” Latessa said.

He said they’re going to try again in the future, though.



Even if they aren’t on the show, Latessa said the love from the community makes it worth it.



“A lot of people leave letters in the mailbox. We love reading them,” he said.

The display is across the street from Rulli Brothers in Boardman. If there is inclement weather like severe winds, they won’t have the display on that day.