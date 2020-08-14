Boardman chief says vandalism arrest made, investigation into other incidents continues

Police Chief Todd Werth said they see an uptick in this kind of vandalism from time to time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said an arrest has been in connection to vandalism in the township and the investigation continues into other cases.

“We have seen several recent incidents and made one arrest we think is related. We are continuing to investigate and believe that will lead to additional charges soon, ” Werth said.

Last week, windows were smashed out at the Bridge of Hope church on Glenwood Avenue. Neighboring businesses were also targeted.

Werth said they see an uptick in this kind of vandalism from time to time.

“We have focused our patrols in the areas where there have been some incidents. Once we are able to identify the person or groups and make a case against them, then things usually quiet back down,” he said.