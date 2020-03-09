Boardman chief says investigation into fight at Southern Park Mall continues

Police said the victim had scratches, bruises and cuts around his eyes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police said charges have yet to be filed after a fight broke out early Saturday evening outside the Southern Park Mall.

Township police chief Todd Werth said officers were called to the mall about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crowd of about 30 juveniles causing a disturbance.

As officers were on the way, more calls came in about a fight, which prompted a response from more cars. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, with several of the people in the crowd running through the parking lot, Werth said.

A police report was filed later Saturday night by a man who said his son was assaulted by a group of people outside the mall.

According to the police report, the son said he was in the food court with a friend when a group of suspects came up to them, wanting to fight. The victim told police that he knew two of them.

The victim said the fight was only verbal and mall security split the group up. After leaving the mall through the food court entrance, the victim said one of the males came up to him again and punched him.

According to the report, the son said he punched back to defend himself. Both males went to the ground, which the report said led to a group of people getting involved in the fight.

Police said the victim had scratches, bruises and cuts around his eyes. There was also dry blood on his hand, the report said.

The incident attracted a lot of attention on social media, Werth said. He said there were reports that someone had a gun, but police have not been able to find any evidence.

Werth said at least once a year police and mall security officials sit down to plan out several possible scenarios and what the response should be. He said Saturday’s quick response can be attributed to that planning.

“We have a very good presence there,” Werth said.

Officers on patrol in the area will also stop in and walk if they have time, Werth said.