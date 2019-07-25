Boardman car dealership earns prestigious recognition from GM

Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick GMC on Market Street was awarded two Mark of Excellence recognitions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local auto dealer has been recognized by General Motors with a prestigious award.

Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick GMC earned a Mark of Excellence designation.

GM executives honored the dealer with its top award Thursday at its Boardman showroom.

Sweeney is the only dealer in the Mahoning Valley to be honored with the designation.

Managers said the award highlights the work of their employees.

“There are 3,000 dealers in the country. There’s only 100 Chevy awards and 50 Buick GMC awards. We’re happy to be two of them right here in Youngstown,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, vice president of Sweeney Buick GMC.

Sweeney is currently building a new state-of-the-art showroom facility across the street from its current location on Market Street.

The family-owned business has been in operation for 98 years.