BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman-owned cafe now has two locations.

Frank’s Cafe serves fresh, modern food at a fast, casual pace. The original cafe opened on Market Street in Boardman around a year and a half ago. The second location on Boardman-Canfield Road off Route 224 is now open.

Youngstown native and YSU graduate Danielle Davis who owns both locations calls it a dream come true.

“It’s possible you could achieve any dream that you have,” said Davis. “You just have to work for it and work hard.”

Davis said a lot of customers asked that the cafe relocate to Canfield. She looked for available spots on Route 224 and soon found the new location.

She said success also depends on the people around you.

“Surround yourself with the best people that support you and care for you and help you out,” said Davis.

Frank’s Cafe also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options. The new location is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.

