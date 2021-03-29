Boardman business owner says mom & pop shops help communities in more ways than one

Home Again Consignments has been in business for the last nine years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is National Mom and Pop Small Business Owner Day.

Home Again Consignments in Boardman, located at 7689 South Ave., has been in business for the last nine years, offering the Valley anything from one-of-a-kind antiques to bargain buys.

Owner and designer Sophia Derobbio said Home Again gives back to the community in ways bigger stores can’t.

“We’re all born and raised here and to be honest, the quality is uncomparable. When you go to the big box stores, you don’t get the compassion and the empathy or the quality of the items that we’re offering,” she said.

Derobbio knows people are having a difficult time right now due to COVID-19, but she said she is there to help the neighborhood in any way she can.