BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jersey barriers that have been out front of a Boardman business will soon be removed and replaced with landscaping.

The Jersey barriers have been up for a while outside the Carrier Services building on South Avenue next to Pettiti.

At a meeting on Monday, Boardman’s Board of Zoning Appeals was told about the plan to remove the barriers and landscape the front. They also approved Carrier Services extending its warehouse. Some board members expressed that they were pleased.

The work will be done before winter.

The building was first used as the Consolidated Warehouse discount store that opened in 1968.