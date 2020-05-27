Closings and delays
Boardman buses form message for Class of 2020

Local News

Boardman Local School Buses began forming a message to the Boardman High School Class of 2020 in the high school parking lot

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Class of 2020 Bus Project started at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Boardman Local School Buses began forming a message to the Boardman High School Class of 2020 in the high school parking lot, one bus at a time.

By 10 a.m., 57 buses, three vans and the maroon marching band bus were in place for a drone flyover to capture the message “SENIORS- ❤- 20.”

According to Boardman schools, the video hit social media that day, and in less than 24 hours, it was watched 9,100 times.

You can watch it below:

District Transportation Director Ryan Dunn said the goodbye also helped run the buses for maintenance purposes, to keep them in shape. 

