Boardman boy’s passion for first responders sparks ‘First Aid Lemonade’ venture

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Boardman boy is on a mission to give back to first responders and he’s doing it in a big way.

William Thomas, 11, started First Aid Lemonade to raise money for first responders. His mission is to take family-style meals to fire departments, and individual meals or gift cards to police officers and EMTs. He will be doing this locally, in a 50-mile range or so.

William just held his first-ever lemonade stand this past weekend. Many emergency responders in the area stopped by to get some cold lemonade and show support.

William has always had a passion for police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

“My uncle is a first responder, and this is a way to give back to them because they keep us safe every day,” he said.

For William’s birthday in May, his mom posted on Facebook, asking for patches for his personal collection. He got so many, he wanted to do something for them in return as a thank you.

He’s getting ready to hand out some meals — hopefully, by the end of this week.

“It’s always been a passion of his to give back and I’m super proud of him for giving back to the first responders, especially,” said Colleen Thomas, William’s mom. “My brother’s a firefighter, so it’s something that is important to us as a family.”

He’ll have the First Aid Lemonade stand again July 12 at Kelly Warren & Associates Real Estate Solutions on Route 224 in Boardman, near West Boulevard.

On July 28, he’ll be set up at the Kelly Warren & Associates location in Howland.

William is also hoping other kids can pick this up in their neighborhoods as well.

If you would like to donate to First Aid Lemonade or to William’s patch collection, you can check out their Facebook page or call 330-501-0905.