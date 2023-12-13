BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys varsity bowling team made school history Tuesday night with its win over Warren G. Harding.

The Spartans secured a conference win and set a school record — 3030 to 1647 against the Raiders at Boardman Lanes.

The 3030 total pin fall consisted of 1266 for the first game and 1124 for the second game, followed by 224, 234 and 182 Baker games, according to a post on the district’s athletics website.

Junior Austin Rule led the team with a 536 set that included a 279 (front 9 strikes) as well as a 257. The high scoring continued with Jessy Heavner with a 487 set with 230 and 257 games, according to the district.

Brayden Rudge added a 473 set with a 267 followed by 206. Ben Hildebrand also contributed a 470 set with a 257 and a 213. Donny Bagdassarian rounded out the high team series with a 424, which included a 233 and a 191.

Yousuf Rehman and Caden Wilcox also contributed during the Bakers for a full team effort in the match against the Raiders.

The Boardman boys remain undefeated and will take on Howland at Freeway Lanes on Wednesday, December 13.