BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re looking for a nice refreshing cup of lemonade Thursday, you’re in luck. A 12-year-old Boardman boy is holding a “First Aid Lemonade Stand” to give back to first responders.

We first told you about William Thomas’ lemonade stand last year. William has always had a passion for first responders, especially because his uncle is one.

For William’s birthday last May, his mom posted on Facebook asking for first responder patches for his personal collection.

He received so many, he wanted to do something for them in return as a thank you. His mission is to take family-style meals to fire departments and individual meals or gift cards to police officers and EMTs.

“I want to give back to the first responders,” said William. He said it’s very important to him.

“It just feels awesome that he has such a giving heart and he wants to give back to people,” said William’s mom, Colleen.

You’ve still got some time to grab some lemonade as William’s stand is open until 8 p.m. Thursday night off of Southern Boulevard in Boardman.

William said he wants to be a first responder when he grows up.