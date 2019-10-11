Boardman boutique to host fashionable fundraiser for American Heart Association

Survivors will walk the catwalk with some local celebrities, including 33 WYTV's Lindsey Watson and Alexis Walters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local boutique is teaming up with the American Heart Association to put on a style show this weekend.

La Ti Da Boutique in Boardman is hosting the Whole Lot of Love style show to help raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

Survivors and “heart kids” — children with heart defects — will walk the catwalk with some local celebrities, including 33 WYTV’s Lindsey Watson and Alexis Walters.

Store owner Shelley Genova said it’s been a labor of love.

“It’s really turned out to be a great event and Tracy, with the American Heart Association, has really helped us and collaborated to get this off the ground.”

The Whole Lot of Love style show is Sunday at La Ti Da Boutique on Western Reserve Road. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 1:30.

Tickets are $30. All of the money raised will go to the American Heart Association.

You can preorder tickets by calling Nancy Landgraff at 330-509-1693 or you can buy them at the door. The price is the same.