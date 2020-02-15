Boardman boutique shop begins new Valentine’s Day tradition

Because of a recent loss, the owner wants to donate to the American Cancer Society

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new tradition started Friday at a Boardman boutique shop.

Every Valentine’s Day, Fancey’s Boutiquee will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The owner, Kisha Holloway, dedicates it to a longtime customer who passed away from cancer last week.

On Friday, she raised over $100.

She says that total will be higher in the future, when it’s not as last-minute.

“She had two little boys. She was my customer and my Facebook friend, so I was thinking, that’s a tragedy. And I keep seeing other people passing away, so I wanted to do it as soon as I could,” said Holloway.

Fancey’s Boutiquee has been operating on Market Street for five years now.

They plan to do more fundraising in the future.