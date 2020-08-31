Boardman BBQ restaurant opens with salute to military, police

The restaurant at 1051 Boardman-Poland Road opened at noon with a live National Anthem

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mission BBQ finally had it’s grand opening Monday in Boardman.

The restaurant at 1051 Boardman-Poland Road opened at noon with a live National Anthem.

Dozens of people came out for the event, including a Honor Guard and Boardman police.

The restaurant has four locations in Ohio, the other closest being in Canton.

“It’s a great location. There’s plenty of patriots here who like to support those who serve and it’s always been a great community for the restaurant business. I’ve been here for 26 years and it’s always been supportive of places that give back to the community,” said David Kelleck, director of operations.

On Friday, the restaurant held its Military Appreciation Day, honoring those serving in the Armed Forces. They raised more than $10,000 for Boardman’s police and fire departments, as well as the USO of Northern Ohio.