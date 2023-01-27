CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A home remodeling contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers is due in court again on Monday.

John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning. It was the third time in as many days he has faced a judge.

According to a police report, Bartos is the owner of Gridiron Windows and Doors, LLC.

In this case, Bartos is charged with theft and misusing a credit card for allegedly taking money from a customer but never performing the work.

It’s one of a number of cases pending against him.

“So as the court is aware, Mr. Bartos has some situations in different counties. We have made bond in almost every county. Just most recently, a bond was set in the Sebring case,” said Bartos’ lawyer, Frank Cassese.

After Friday morning’s appearance, Bartos was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

He faces charges in both Warren and Girard courts.

Steve Rappach contributed to this report.