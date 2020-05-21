Boardman band teacher encourages Valley to take part in Memorial Day porch performances

Tuite asked about 1,000 Boardman band students to go out on their porches or driveways at noon on Memorial Day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman band and music teacher Tim Tuite is organizing a socially distant Memorial Day performance and is encouraging the entire community to join in.

Tuite asked about 1,000 Boardman band students to go out on their porches and driveways at noon on Memorial Day to play Taps.

He also invited hundreds of Boardman choir students to sing the National Anthem in their front yards.

Through social media, Tuite asked other band directors and music teachers across the Valley to take part as well.

Listen to Tuite talk about the porch performances in the video below.