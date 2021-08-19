Boardman Band Night showcasing music from beloved superhero movies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartan High School marching band is excited to bring music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Valley.

They’re hosting a band night Tuesday at the Spartan Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

“This is a ‘bounce back’ year for high school band programs as some had limited in-person contact with students all last year. The BSMB is bouncing back strongly,” said director of bands Tom Ruggieri in a media release.

They also invited marching bands from six other local schools to join them in performance Tuesday.

Ensembles from Campbell Memorial High School, Girard Senior High School, McDonald High School, Springfield High School, Austintown Fitch High School and Howland High School are expected to perform.

Tickets for adults are $5 and kids get in for $3.

If you want to hear even more music, the Spartan Marching Band will perform at Howland Band Night this Friday and Austintown Fitch Band Night Aug. 30.