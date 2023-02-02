BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems.

The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park.

The project will mitigate flooding for downstream residents and improve water quality within the watershed. Native plants will help absorb nutrients and the passive stormwater park will provide additional storage during storm events.

For this project, FEMA will pay 90% of the $2.4 million eligible project cost. The remaining funds will be provided by the Boardman Township.

The project will be done sometime in 2023.