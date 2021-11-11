Boardman Army veteran and service dog reunite

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Army veteran who fought in Afghanistan has been reunited with his service dog that helps him manage PTSD.

Nick Rankin said Thursday that his dog Fossy was found.

With help from the Mahoning County Dog Warden, a trap was set up in woods off of Beech Avenue in Boardman, which is about four miles from the dog’s home. They put food in the trap, and Fossy went in there and triggered the humane trap. The dog was recovered about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

“When he saw me, he started crying,” Rankin said.

Fossy is in good health. Rankin said he didn’t look malnourished at all.

“He’s a survivor,” he said.

WKBN 27 First News featured Rankin in a report Wednesday about his lost dog. Rankin, who just moved to Boardman two weeks ago from New York, reported that the dog was lost and probably scared.

Rankin thanked the Boardman community in a Facebook post for helping to locate Fossy.