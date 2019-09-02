Boardman antique shop celebrates Idora Park with special book signing

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman antique shop is inviting guests to celebrate Idora Park at a special book signing on Saturday.

Authors Jim and Toni Amey will be signing their recently published book “Lost Idora Park” at Mr. Darby’s Emporium on Market Street.

They are also the owners of the Idora Experience in Canfield.

Guests at the book signing will be able to take pictures with some of the Idora Park relics on display, including the original “Wildcat” roller coaster car, a boat from the Lost River, a “Hooterville Highway” car and one of the “Silver Rockets” that flew above the concession stand.

They said some of the original Idora Park arcade games will also be at the event for guests to play.

Guests will also be able to purchase bottles of classic Idora Park beverages and Idora Park T-shirts.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.