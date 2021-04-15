Boardman aluminum company looks to hire 12 with boost from county program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Extrusions in Boardman, a family-owned and ISO-certified aluminum extruder, is working with the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) to hire up to 12 new production workers.

General Extrusions is a three-shift operation with openings in extruding, fabricating and shipping. It’s aluminum extrusions end up in products for automotive, transportation, appliances, machinery, office furniture, electronics and medical equipment, among other industries.

Hourly wages start at $12.28 and increase to $14.49 after 60 days. The company also pays shift differential and offers substantial health insurance, life insurance and retirement plan benefits.

“We’ve seen a surge in new business and are in a position to bring on several new employees who are willing to learn, work hard and grow with us,” said Donna Cavalier, HR and Safety Training Coordinator, General Extrusions. “No experience is necessary for those who come through WorkAdvance, which will prepare candidates for the type of work we do.”

WorkAdvance, administered by Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) and funded primarily through the federal Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) grant, manages and covers the costs of recruiting, training and retaining candidates – even those with no manufacturing experience – taking that burden off the employers themselves.

WorkAdvance targets under-employed individuals who are looking to make a career switch, but who may lack the specific training and skills for today’s advanced manufacturing environment. It prepares these individuals through a paid, 5-week training program tailored to General Extrusions’ specific job requirements and provides a network of support and job coaching after being hired.

Interested candidates should visit www.workadvanceohpenn.org and register for an information session to learn more about the openings.