Boardman administrator says process to stop flooding begins with master plan

ABC Water District is looking to hire a company to create a comprehensive stormwater master plan, pointing communities in the right direction for preventing flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – ABC Water District has received requests from four companies to complete a comprehensive stormwater master plan. The goal is to stop the flooding in Boardman, Canfield and Poland.

Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree said the four companies that have submitted their qualifications are MS Consultants and CT Consultants — both of Youngstown — Thomas Fok and Associates, of Austintown, and Michael Baker International, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Loree said a decision should be made at an ABC meeting on July 18.

After a company is picked, the cost of the study will be negotiated.

If the cost cannot be agreed upon, the process of picking a company will begin again.