Boardman 6th-graders have camp brought to them after trip was put on hold

Teachers and staff raised money to bring camp to the students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman students enjoyed great weather this week with some outdoor activities.

All of Center Intermediate’s sixth graders experienced the activities and had plenty of fun while doing it.

Their class trip to Camp Fitch was put on hold, so teachers and staff raised $3,000 by jumping into Lake Erie.

That paid for Camp Fitch to come to Center Intermediate.

They got to do the sports activities, look at wildlife and participate in some team building games.

“It’s something. We would love for the kids to still have the opportunity to go to camp maybe on their own, and maybe with some of that money raised with Polar Plunge, they are going to be able to offer scholarships for kids from Center to be able to go if they wanted,” said Jenn Dravecky of Boardman.

The students also worked with Center Intermediate’s own teachers on science, technology, engineering and math projects. Plus, they got to watch a movie at Tinseltown.