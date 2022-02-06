Boardman 14-year-old battles bone cancer, will have leg amputated

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re a parent you’re probably used to your kids having routine bumps and bruises and minor injuries like a scraped knee or a rolled ankle.

That’s exactly what one Boardman family thought when their son came home from school complaining of a hurt ankle, but it was much more serious — bone cancer.

According to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, osteosarcoma is the third most common cancer in children and teens.

It’s diagnosed in about 400 people every year under the age of 20.

It’s what 14-year-old Alex Perry was diagnosed with in November — stage three, very aggressive and spreading.

Courtesy Nicholas Perry

Courtesy Nicholas Perry

Courtesy Nicholas Perry

Courtesy Nicholas Perry

The Perry family is like many big families: loving and hardworking.

Nicholas Perry and his wife uprooted their five children looking for a good school district and better cost of living and found it 600 miles away. They moved to Boardman in June from New Bedford, Massachusetts, looking for a safer place to raise their kids.

“One time I saw my neighbor almost beat a guy to death in the street,” said Alex’s father Nicholas Perry.

Alex Perry loves his hobbies.

“I like to build Lego. I have a big collection. I also really enjoy things like anime, Marvel, DC,” Alex Perry said.

Their move was going great — until one day Alex came home from school with a hurt ankle.

“It was hurting really bad. I realized it during gym when we had to do a one mile run. My gym teacher said it was a shin splint. We thought it would go away soon but it didn’t,” Alex Perry said.

“I’m like, ‘OK you twisted your ankle.’ I’ve done it, I’ve done it a million times as a kid, you know, running around. A couple weeks went by, he’s like, ‘Oh my ankle still hurts.’ I looked at his ankle, it was really swollen, the tips of his toes were starting to twitch,” Nicholas Perry said.

After several tests they got the news no parent expects to hear: stage three osteosarcoma.

“At first, we were pretty scared. They also told us it had moved into his lungs,” Nicholas Perry said.

Because the cancer had spread, it put his chance of survival at 30%, according to St. Jude’s.

“The chemo had worked, the cancer in his lungs was gone, oh thank God. Good news for once. A little bit of good news for once but then they told me we have to amputate his leg,” Nicholas Perry said.

The doctor told them the cancer had eaten 80% of the bone in his ankle.

“I grabbed my son. I was crying and he’s the one who looked at my and was like, ‘Hey, you know what dad, I might lose my leg but at least I’m going to be alive,'” Nicholas Perry said.

“I know after a certain thing happens, I’m going to be completely fine, I’m not worried at all about the future,” Alex Perry said.

Alex has to wait roughly a month to have his amputation surgery to allow his body to replenish his white blood cell count.

After that, he is expected to make a full recovery. His family has a Facebook page to keep up with Perry’s journey.