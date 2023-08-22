CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Food trailers and carnival rides are filling a parking lot outside the Canfield Fairgrounds. Inside on the midway, Fair board members are looking to avoid the kinds of incidents that marred the event last year.

On the fourth night of the Fair last year, a series of fights broke out followed by gunfire. Nearly a dozen people were arrested, including a 15-year-old juvenile who was ultimately convicted of having a concealed weapon.

This year, people will see an increased presence by Fairgrounds police and Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies as well as enhanced technology, such as surveillance cameras around the grounds.

“Since then we have been diligently working on upgrading our plans and procedures,” said Canfield Fair Board Director George Roman. “The new thing is AI, and we’re using a lot of the updated techniques, and they will be in place.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Canfield police will also be part of the security effort.

Board members stress the extra manpower and improvements are meant to be better prepared, overall.

“It happens and unfortunately, it’s a world problem, now. It’s not just an individual city or fair, it could happen anytime,” Roman said.

Roman urges fairgoers to be aware of their surroundings while they are at the fair.

“Don’t just be walking around. Observe things a little bit closer, a little more clear so you understand what you’re walking into,” Roman said.

The Fair begins next Wednesday.