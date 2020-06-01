Board of Trumbull Co. Commissioners honors local animal rescue

The presentations will be held at the Trumbull County Dog Kennel in Warren Friday

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Board of Trumbull County Commissioners will be presenting a resolution to the Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs, along with many other volunteers.

The Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs is a 501 C3 nonprofit organization that has donated $7,931 to the Trumbull County Dog Kennel this year.

The organization has also been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing $3,000 toward sponsoring dog adoption fees, spay, neuter and other areas.

The commissioners will also be showcasing the collaborative efforts with the Trumbull County engineer for improvements made to the kennel parking lot this past week, such as milling, paving, sealing and striping.

Everyone will be gathering in the parking lot at the Trumbull County Dog Kennel, 7501 Anderson Avenue in Warren, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 for the presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone wanting additional information may contact Commissioner Dan Polivka at 330-233-2024.