WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elections officials and workers cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled Trumbull County Board of Elections building.

The front part of the office was completely reworked. Officials say it will help improve the flow and access for voters.

The project started back in mid-December. ARPA money was used to pay for the remodel, which came in under budget at $420,000.

Board Chairman Mark Alberini said the project was finished in perfect timing since early voting starts next week.

“As you can see, it’s beautiful, it’s functional, it’s going to allow for good ingress and egress in a very safe manner,” explained Alberini.

The next phase of the project will be to replace the roof of the building.