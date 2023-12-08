CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Professional Conduct Board agreed on Friday to give Campbell City Law Director Brian Macala a public reprimand for his handling of an estate case.

The board found that Macala engaged in professional misconduct by missing several court deadlines and submitting documents that were purportedly signed by the executor of the estate and four beneficiaries, but they were not, according to the complaint. The signatures were part of a filing on the status of accounts in the case, which would expedite the process.

Macala admitted to the wrongdoing and said it was an attempt to “gain time for the administration of the estate.”

The board said that Macala has cooperated with its investigation and that his actions did not affect the outcome of the estate proceedings or “prejudice the interests of the beneficiaries.” It also noted that Macala’s position as law director for Campbell had nothing to do with the case.

The case was turned over to another attorney.

In addition to the public reprimand, Macala will also have to pay for the cost of the proceedings.