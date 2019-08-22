Board hoping for funding to open Austintown facility to help those suffering from addiction

If the money isn't in place by June, the old Youngstown Development Center building will revert back to the state of Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On the discussion table in Mahoning County is a new project to help those suffering from addiction.

Representatives from the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board spoke to the county commissioners Thursday.

The board has the opportunity to take over the old Youngstown Development Center in Austintown, but it needs $1.5 million to make sure they can operate the facility.

Time is running out, though.

“Right now, we have our local and state officials all working together on it. The clock’s ticking, but we really feel we can accomplish this because it’s such a great project. We do not want to see it fail,” said Mahoning County Mental Health Board Executive Director Duane Piccirilli.

If the money isn’t in place by June, the building will revert back to the state of Ohio.

The YDC was once a group home for the developmentally disabled. It closed in 2017.