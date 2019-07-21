Boak & Sons donates house ramps to firefighter who lost leg to staph infection

Company workers built ramps to make the inside and outside of his house more accessible

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, Boak & Sons, Inc. insulation company donated time and materials to a local firefighter who lost his leg earlier this year.

At the end of May, Weathersfield Township firefighter Justin Glaum found out he had a staph infection in his calf.

Company workers built ramps to make the inside and outside of Glaum’s house more accessible for when he comes home from rehab.

His wife, Jessica Glaum, says there are a lot of ways you can get a staph infection, so you must always react right away to any pain.

“So, anytime anybody feels this kind of pain and you can’t deal with it, please go and get the blood work done and that will tell you right there and then, and will save a life, save a limb and save you,” she said.

Jessica says she is beyond thrilled with the support they’ve received from the firefighters and their neighbors.