Blown transformer closes businesses on Rt. 224

At around 1 a.m. a dead raccoon caused a transformer to blow on Route 224

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A blown transformer caused problems for the Sheetz in Canfield and a few other businesses along Route 224 early Thursday morning.

At around 1:00 a.m. a dead raccoon caused a transformer to blow at the corner of Route 224 and Raccoon Road.

According to firefighters with the Cardinal Joint Fire District that caused an air conditioning unit to short at the nearby Sheetz. They had to shut down for a few hours while firefighters checked the building and roof.

A few other businesses, including Dunkin Donuts and Ruby Tuesdays along 224 reported electrical problems and had difficulty preparing food and drinks.

Power was restored shortly before 2 a.m.