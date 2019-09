According to Ohio Edison, more than 2,400 customers were affected by the outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thousands of residents on the south side of Youngstown were without power Sunday evening.

According to Ohio Edison, more than 2,400 customers were affected by the outage. Power has since been restored to most residents.

They say the outage was caused by downed wires and a blown transformer near Shirley Road in Youngstown